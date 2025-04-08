Travel

Luxury train tours attract visitors

Luxury train tours priced at more than VND200 million (US$7,687) per person have recently grown in popularity, with frequent trips this year.

Luxury train tours have recently attracted many visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the Board of Members of Vietnam Railways (VNR), Dang Sy Manh, as of now, the service has seen an increasing number of domestic and international visitors’ tour bookings in 2025. However, the luxury train tour is designed for specific clientele who require the protection of their privacy and the security of personally identifiable information.

Recently, Vietravel, a tour operator, announced that the company is launching luxury train tours targeting wealthy, high-spending customers, including executives and CEOs of corporations and conglomerates.

The train features a 5-star premium interior

In December 2024, the luxury train Sjourney officially welcomed its first guests, departing from Saigon Station to begin its journey from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi. The train features a 5-star premium interior. Each carriage has its own butler. The ticket for the train tour was priced US$7,320 per person during the launching event and US$8,610 starting in January.

In addition, Vietnam’s railway sector is also making efforts to offer mid-range and high-end meals to passengers.

On April 8, Vietnam Railways (VNR) and TNI King Coffee Co., Ltd. signed a strategic partnership to introduce an ecosystem of food and beverage services to serve travelers.

Vietnam’s railway sector is making efforts to offer mid-range and high-end meals to passengers.
By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

