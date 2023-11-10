Luxury cruise ships carry 7,500 int’l tourists to Vietnam

The luxury cruise ships operated by the U.S.-based Celebrity Cruises bringing around 7,500 visitors have arrived in Vietnam in November.

Of these, luxury cruise ship Celebrity Solstice carrying 2,700 passengers from the US, Canada, and the UK have arrived in Vietnam on November 10-14. They are scheduled to visit the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the coastal cities of Nha Trang and Hue, and the UNESCO-recognized World Natural Heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

After arriving in HCMC on November 10, the international tourists visited the city’s tourist attractions, including Ben Thanh Market, HCMC Museum, and enjoyed performances of Vietnamese traditional music and folk games. They were scheduled to take a trip to the Mekong Delta on November 11.

The Celebrity Solstice will bring another delegation of foreign tourists to Vietnam on November 18-22.

Additionally, the Celebrity Millennium will arrive in Thua Thien-Hue Province on November 26 with 2,100 passengers from the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) has offered trips for tourists from the ship to visit historical and cultural sites and opportunities to explore the unique flavor of local dishes of Vietnamese regions to travelers.