Logo, website of 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians unveiled

The visual identity, logo, website, and official trailer of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 3.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue attended the event and pressed the symbolic button for the launch of the visual identity and the logo.

Speaking at the ceremony, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is also the deputy head of the conference's organizing committee, stressed that the important conference, scheduled for September 14-17 in Hanoi, will continue to affirm Vietnam's active, responsible, and proactive participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the largest global parliamentary organization.

He further explained that the logo was designed to highlight two elements – the letter "Y" representing the word "Youth," and five "Y" letters symbolizing delegates from five continents gathering in the Vietnamese capital city to participate in the conference. Vietnam, as the host country, is placed at the center with red and yellow colors and a five-pointed star.

The conference's website, https://nghisitre.quochoi.vn/, consists of five sections and eight categories, presented in both English and Vietnamese languages. It also includes direct links to the specialized page of the conference at IPU.org.

The conference is themed "The Role of young people in Promoting the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals through digital transformation and Innovation.” Its panel discussion will focus on three main topics of digital transformation; entrepreneurship and innovation; and cultural diversity for sustainable development.