Localities make efforts at site clearance for expressway project

After the construction of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway project in the first phase was started, local administrations have made concerted efforts to clear the site for investors.

Despite many difficulties such as soft ground and difficult material transportation in rivers, the governments in An Giang, Can Tho, Hau Giang and Soc Trang and the contractor are determined to make every effort for the expressway to be built on schedule.

The working atmosphere in the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway project in the Mekong Delta Province of Hau Giang’s Chau Thanh A District is bustling with dozens of trucks and excavators.

Mr. Mai Van Tan, Director of Hau Giang Department of Transport, said that the provincial authorities are presently trying to speed up site clearance in the remaining area for the ground handover to the construction unit. The contractor has been carrying out the construction on empty ground.

Colonel Vu Phuc Hau, Deputy Commander of the 12th Army Corps, Deputy General Director of Truong Son Construction Corporation, said that the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway project is hoped to promote socio-economic development and security and defense in the Mekong Delta.

He added because it is a large project, both the investor and the contractor felt their huge responsibility but the project is carried out in the river area where the ground is quite soft. Subsequently, the investor and the contract found it difficult in treating soft ground in addition to scarce resources and materials; plus, river transportation is dependent on the tide. When the tide recedes, large ships cannot get to the construction site.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, authorities in Hau Giang Province are focusing on site clearance because the remaining 16 percent of the households affected by the project have not removed for the handover of the site to the construction company. Related agencies and localities are making concerted efforts to encourage these households to hand over the site.

The site clearance also involves technical infrastructure companies in fields of water, electricity and telecommunications, so they have to speed up the removal to ensure the project's progress. Besides, some households have not been resettled in time. Hau Giang authorities are speeding up the progress of resettlement areas for local residents to stablize their lives in better than before places.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Hoa, Vice Chairman of Hau Giang Province People's Committee, in addition to site clearance, the locality is also completing procedures for building resettlement areas so that local inhabitants can move in. However, the local administrators moaned of the scarcity of sand and leveling materials, which may lead to delay in the implementation progress.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoa proposed that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the People's Committees of An Giang, Dong Thap and Vinh Long provinces should pay attention to the provision of sand and leveling materials for the project.

The Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced they are testing the use of sea sand for the construction of highways. If the test result is positive, it will help speed up the implementation of projects across the province as well as the Mekong Delta.

Mr. Nguyen Phu Tan, Director of the Department of Transport of An Giang Province, said that following the direction of the Government, ministries and An Giang Provincial People's Committee, the transport sector has been completing procedures to provide about 1.1 cubic meters of sand for the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang highway project.

He revealed that thanks to the increase in the mining capacity at sand mines in the area, the sector could supply sand for projects. Immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, An Giang Province continuously urged the contractor to urgently speed up the progress.

The transportation sector has continued to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities to complete site clearance compensation for the remaining 30 percent of land in need of acquisition for the project, said Mr. Nguyen Phu Tan.

According to Colonel Vu Phuc Hau, Deputy Commander of the 12th Army Corps, Deputy General Director of Truong Son Construction Corporation, upon the capacity and experience of a military enterprise in the field of civil construction, especially the experience from the implementation of the Eastern expressway projects in the period of 2017-2020 and 2021-2025, they will first develop appropriate plans and construction methods. With the workload and with the terms in the contract, the corporation will organize enough human resources to serve the project.

Later, the company will mobilize modern suitable machinery and equipment for project implementation and have a plan of financial resources to meet the investor's requirements, said Colonel Vu Phuc Hau.