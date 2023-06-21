Local Party newspapers need support to keep up with IT development: Journalist

The drastic development of Information technology and digital transformation are comprehensively affecting press activities in the world and in Vietnam. What should the Vietnamese press do to keep up with this process?

Journalist Nguyen Duc Loi, Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association gave an interview to a reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong.

According to Journalist Nguyen Duc Loi, to help newspapers keep up with the drastic development of IT and digital transformation, the entire machinery of state, organizations such as press management agencies such as the Central Propaganda and Education Commission, the Ministry of Information and Communications, provincial and municipal departments of Information and Communication, the Vietnam Journalists Association and press associations; however, each agency has its own functions, duties and roles.

Propaganda and Education departments in cities and provinces are responsible for direction while the Ministry of Information and Communications and departments of Information and Communications in localities provide technology support, digital infrastructure and financial resources and the Vietnam Journalists Association help newspapers foster professional skills and knowledge about technology.

The Vietnam Journalists Association has opened hundreds of classes, courses, and seminars on digital transformation and how to apply new technology to journalism activities contributing to the formation of human resources and reporter teams with good knowledge to meet the innovation requirements.

Investment in technology and the application of new technologies in Party newspapers, especially local Party newspapers, with the aim toward digital transformation is much lower than that of the national press in general.

Local party committees and authorities must take heed of this to invest more in order to have a substantial and strong change in the application of new technology and digital transformation in Party newspapers to help these newspaper agencies compete with new types of media, especially social networks.

In April 2023, the Government approved the strategy ‘Digital transformation of newspapers to 2025 with the orientation to 2030’, with the goal that by 2030, all press agencies will put their content on digital platforms especially on domestic digital platforms while 90 percent of press agencies use centralized data processing and analysis platforms, and apply artificial intelligence to optimize operations.

Moreover, all press agencies should operate integrated and cross-media newsroom convergence models and different models which are suitable for the development of advanced science and technologies in the world. Under these models, the work of journalists in newsrooms is to produce content for multiple media like printed newspapers, radio, television, the internet and others according to digital journalism.

However, Mr. Loi emphasized that the implementation of this strategy requires more attention and investment from ministries, agencies and localities, especially governing bodies and the determination of leaders of the press agencies and the participation of journalist teams including reporters and editors.