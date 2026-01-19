Local leaders go live to sell ornamental flowers supporting farmers ahead of Tet

In a creative blend of governance and grassroots support, local leaders in Cho Lach Commune have taken to livestreaming to help farmers sell thousands of baskets of chrysanthemums and Tet flowers amid market challenges.

Last night, Le Thi Hoang Oanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cho Lach Commune, reported that after several livestream sessions featuring representatives from the local Party Committee, the People’s Committee, and content creators including YouTubers and TikTokers, the locality successfully sold over 4,000 baskets of chrysanthemums and other Tet flowers.

Following the live stream on January 17, traders ordered approximately 4,000 flower pots, while an additional 2,000 baskets were reserved for sale in the following days.

Beyond showcasing the products, Secretary Le Thi Hoang Oanh personally joined farmers in interacting with customers online confirming orders, advising on delivery options, and ensuring product credibility. The participation of local leaders in these livestream sessions has boosted buyers’ confidence and accelerated flower sales.

The initiative is part of the Hanh trinh nong san Vinh Long – Cho Xuan ve nha (Vinh Long Agricultural Products Journey – Bringing Spring Home) program, organized by the Vinh Long Provincial Department of Industry and Trade in cooperation with the Cho Lach Commune People’s Committee, Viettel Post Vinh Long, and TikTok Shop Vietnam. The program aims to support farmers in selling their agricultural goods amid an unpredictable market.

Tiktoker Huyen Phi livestreams

According to Secretary Le Thi Hoang Oanh, Cho Lach Commune grows around 2.5 million Tet flower products each year, with chrysanthemums accounting for about 1.2 million baskets. However, this year’s unseasonal rains and irregular weather patterns caused around 30 percent of the chrysanthemum crop to bloom early, complicating sales and raising the risk of losses.

Local authorities noted that the direct involvement of commune leaders in livestreaming from the fields is more than a temporary rescue effort; it represents a new approach to agricultural sales. By helping farmers access digital platforms, the initiative reduces dependence on traders and mitigates the recurring challenge of ‘bumper harvests but low prices’ in agricultural production.

Two content creators participate in livestreaming to help sell ornamental flowers

By Tin Huy- Translated by Anh Quan