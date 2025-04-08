Experts propose for necessity of controlling livestream advertising of goods

Many experts voiced their opinions that the Government should control livestream advertising of goods.

Miss Thuy Tien, Hang du muc and Quang Linh Vlog join livestream advertising Kera vegetable candy

The burgeoning practice of livestreaming on social media platforms for the sale and promotion of goods and services has established itself as a viable profession for numerous Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs), and artists. However, the prevalence of misleading and exaggerated product claims by some KOLs and artists presents significant consumer risks.

The incident involving Quang Linh Vlog, Hang du muc, Miss Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, and Chi Em Rot Group advertising the sale of Kera candy products, as well as many other artists, celebrities, and KOLs live streaming to sell poor-quality products, has been exposed. It demonstrates the situation of false advertising and exaggerating the benefits of products.

Media expert Ha Hong Viet cautioned that this phenomenon not only results in financial detriment to consumers but also poses a significant threat to their health and erodes public confidence in advertised products.

The explosion of poor quality products and false advertising is creating a non-transparent business environment, making it difficult for honest businesses. KOLs' lack of responsibility in promoting products erodes consumer trust.

As a result, not only poor quality products have difficulty selling, but reputable brands also face public suspicion. On the other hand, non-transparent advertising reduces communication effectiveness, as consumers gradually become skeptical of product promotion information.

Many experts have also voiced their opinions that KOLs and artists who undertake advertising show on media must be responsible for their actions, and cannot just focus on financial benefits.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Quynh Anh of the National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, it is essential to establish a regulatory and licensing framework for KOLs and artists engaged in advertising. This measure is increasingly important given the growing prevalence of advertising on social media platforms. Licensing would not only help ensure the quality of advertisements but also hold KOLs and artists accountable for the information they disseminate.

The National Competition Commission will coordinate with relevant agencies and industry associations to protect consumer rights.

Ms. Nguyen Quynh Anh said that business organizations and individuals must publicly announce their sponsorship of KOLs. KOLs must provide accurate information, request proof from business organizations and individuals, and take responsibility if the information is inaccurate. At the same time, KOLs need to clearly inform consumers that they are sponsored to promote products.

To minimize false advertising, applying a blocking mechanism, in which violating artists, KOLs are blacklisted for their mistakes, is also an effective measure suggested by experts.

Accordingly, KOLs and artists who violate the law may be boycotted and not allowed to cooperate with brands, thereby creating pressure to force them to take responsibility for advertising content. Along with that, the management agency needs to take strong action against violations, from fines to revocation of practice licenses for individuals who do not comply with regulations.

Experts also believe that a strict licensing system combined with robust monitoring mechanisms will enhance the accountability of KOLs and artists, while fostering a healthier, more transparent advertising environment. Effective oversight of advertising practices can also help build consumer trust in the products and services being promoted.

At the same time, reputable brands will also have the opportunity to develop sustainably in a healthy competitive environment.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is finalizing the draft law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the Advertising Law. Notably, the drafting body proposes that influencers—defined as individuals with 500,000 or more followers on social media—be required to strictly adhere to existing advertising regulations. Additionally, they must furnish verifiable proof of personally using the products they endorse.

Speaking at the regular Government press conference on the afternoon of April 6, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Hai Binh stated that prominent figures found to be in violation of the Advertising Law may face restrictions on their artistic activities and appearances across media and social networking platforms.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan