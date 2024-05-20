Local and international tourists interested in rural tourism in Central region

Travelers tend to flock to villages in the countryside to enjoy a breath of fresh air and cultural heritage and bucolic landscapes. Local and international tourists are interested in rural tourism in the Central region.

There are many villages and countryside with beautiful scenery, cultural values, and bucolic landscapes in Central provinces. For a long time, besides farming, some villages have combined community tourism to improve their income. Many villages have become famous and are among the top new destinations sought after by domestic and world tourists.

As the villages imbued with cultural, historical and community identities in provinces Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh, the stone plateau villages, forest fields with magnificent and beautiful caves in Quang Binh Province also mark a difference.

In recent years, many ecotourism spaces have been developed in Da Nang and Quang Nam provinces to explore community identities. In the upstream of Cu De River, the two villages of Gian Bi and Ta Lang in Hoa Bac Commune of Da Nang City’s Hoa Vang District are becoming new destinations, attracting a lot of tourists.

Head Nguyen Van Trung of Gian Bi village in Hoa Bac Commune said that the village's strong tourism development is also thanks to the attractive Vung Bot stream. After that, villagers developed more services such as brocade weaving, wickerwork and festivals, beliefs, melodies, and cuisine. In particular, coming to the village, visitors can enjoy gongs and the high-pitched singing of Co Tu girls in the dance ‘Tung Tung Da Da’ and traditional bamboo dancing activities.

Realizing that tourism helps improve their income, dwellers in the village have been taking heed of protecting trees, the environment and cultural identity, Mr. Trung said.

In the provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen, many tourist villages are also booming where holidaymakers can sense community culture and fresh air as each village is associated with a very specific and unique travel story. For instance, Go Co ancient village, Sa Huynh pottery and salt village in Quang Ngai are recreating a sedimentary area, the ancient cultural space of the Sa Huynh people.

In addition, Quang Ngai Province has many potential villages for cultural and community tourism, such as Xom Cay Gao community next to Prime Minister Pham Van Dong Memorial Area, destination Son My massacre village or ancient coastal villages located in the ‘Volcanic Geological Park’ Ly Son - Sa Huynh. Ly Son island district fascinates people with Hang Cau cliffs, Thoi Loi volcanic crater, and Gieng Tien as a natural museum.

In Binh Dinh Province, there are famous rural tourism destinations on the coast and islands including Nhon Ly, Nhon Hai, Bai Xep, Hoai Hai. In the forest region, there are villages of An Toan, Ha Ri, and Vinh Son while inhabitants in Ha Ri village in Vinh Hiep commune where most Ba Na people and a few Dao people are living are making their efforts to preserve k'súa forest tree population (water flower) along Ta Ma stream to develop eco-tourism and experiential travel -a form of tourism in which people focus on experiencing a country, city or particular place by actively and meaningfully engaging with its history, people, culture, food and environment.

Similarly, there are many new tourist villages, such as Yen village, Xuan Hai fishing village, An My community tourism village and the highland villages of Son Hoa and Song Hinh in Phu Yen Province.

Over the past year, Da Nang City’s Hoa Vang District has been coordinating with partners to pilot the model ‘Eco-tourism area combined with agricultural development Bana Rita Glamping Farm’. The model was built on 5 hectares of barren hillland. Even though it is new, this model has been effective, welcoming thousands of tourists every month to visit, experience pet care, grow fruit trees, camp or hold weddings.

Manager of Bana Rita Glamping Farm tourist Le Thanh Tuan said that currently, the farm has created jobs for 30 local workers with a monthly income of VND7 million-VND12 million a person. Annual revenue at the farm reaches VND6 billion-VND7 billion from tourism business and agricultural product sales.

Administration in Quang Ngai Province is calling on social enterprises to help advise and build 4 community tourism models including Go Co village, Sa Huynh pottery village, Sa Huynh salt village and love community tourism promoting peace in Khe Thuan is associated with the Son My massacre.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Diem Kieu representing a social enterprise in Quang Ngai Province voiced her idea that developing community tourism towards agricultural villages will bring dual benefits, both promoting the agricultural economy and developing a key tourism industry.

However, the State needs to have policies, guidelines and support packages that integrate many goals, such as consulting, human resource training, communication, community education, tourism infrastructure, and service to build a pilot model of community tourism for the locality and the country. In addition, scientists, consulting units, and large businesses should participate in the growth of community tourism.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan