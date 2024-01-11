Local airlines start apricot, peach blossom transportation service for Tet

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost airlines including Pacific Airlines and Vietjet have started to offer apricot and peach blossom transportation services for the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) on domestic flights.

Passengers must wrap flowers into bundles with the size not exceeding 150x40x40 cm. (Photo: SGGP)

Passengers need to register for the apricot and peach blossom transportation service which is available on domestic flights from January 11 -February 24 (the first day of the last lunar month – 15th day of the first lunar month) with a confirmed seat from Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines.

A passenger will be allowed to check in with a bundle featuring 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring a maximum of 150cm x 40cm x 40cm as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service’. In order to keep the flowers fresh during transportation, passengers should wrap flowers into bundles.

The transportation fee will be VND495,000 (US$20.3), not including VAT.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced that it will not transport container-grown trees. Prepaid baggage service does not also apply to apricot and peach blossom transportation service.

In addition, Vietjet will transport apricot and peach branches for the lunar New Year from January 25 to February 24 (the 15th day of the last lunar month to the 15th day of the first lunar month) at the price of VND450,000 per bundle.

Apricot and peach blossom transportation service is available on domestic flights between Hanoi, HCMC, Da Lat, Da Nang, and Hai Phong. Each passenger can transport a bundle with 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms that are properly wrapped.

The carrier will not transport container-grown trees with dimensions exceeding 150cm x 40cm x 40cm.

Passengers need to register for the apricot and peach blossom transportation service at least three hours before their flight departure time.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh