HCMC aims for all public-sector officials to use clean-energy vehicles by 2030

Ho Chi Minh City aims to transition all vehicles used by state agencies and public-sector officials to clean energy by January 1, 2030, as part of efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainable urban transport.

Mr. Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, and a Honda representative press the button to launch a campaign promoting sustainable transport. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City aims to ensure that all cars, motorcycles and mopeds used by state agencies and by its cadres, civil servants and public employees operating in the city run on clean energy before January 1, 2030, with exceptions for specialized vehicles, said Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction.

On the morning of October 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, in coordination with Honda Vietnam, launched a campaign to promote sustainable transport and handed over electric motorcycles to the department’s cadres, civil servants and public employees who had registered to purchase them under a preferential program.

At the event, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An emphasized that approximately 12.82 million vehicles are currently in circulation in Ho Chi Minh City, with motorcycles accounting for about 90 percent. The city faces mounting pressure from air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, alongside the need to develop sustainable urban transport. Switching from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to clean-energy alternatives is therefore an urgent priority, contributing to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions before 2045.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to ensure that all cars, motorcycles and mopeds used by state agencies and by its cadres, civil servants and public employees operating in the city run on clean energy before January 1, 2030. (Photo: SGGP)

The city aims to ensure that all cars, motorcycles and mopeds used by state agencies and by cadres, civil servants and public employees operating within its boundaries transition to clean energy before January 1, 2030, except for specialized vehicles.

To achieve this goal, the city will focus on developing charging infrastructure and parking facilities, introducing financial incentives and implementing programs to support vehicle conversion.

The Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction also underscored the importance of cadres, civil servants, and public employees taking the lead in adopting greener vehicles, thereby encouraging greater environmental awareness and action throughout the community.

The Department of Construction called on businesses and the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers to continue supporting the transition to cleaner vehicles and vehicle emissions testing, helping promote green and sustainable transport in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh