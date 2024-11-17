Multimedia

Let’s explore over 400-year-old Khuoi Ky stone village in Cao Bang Province

Khuoi Ky is an ancient stone village in Dam Thuy Commune, Trung Khanh District, Cao Bang Province, with stone stilt houses bearing the unique ancient beauty of the Northeastern mountains and forests.

The stone stilt houses were built in the period around 1594-1677 when the Mac dynasty moved from Thang Long to Cao Bang Province. These houses have retained the unique architectural and cultural beauty of the Tay people like majestic fortresses.

Khuoi Ky is the name of a rather special village in the Ban Gioc waterfall tourist complex, located nearly 100 kilometers far from the center of Cao Bang city, with 14 Tay ethnic households.

The roofs of these houses are constructed in the Yin-Yang tile architectural style, with three separate compartments by wooden board frames for convenient living. The house foundations are made of rough stone and the pillars are also made of stone.

As for the Tay ethnic people in Trung Khanh District, the stilt houses preserve ethnic cultural identity and distinctive features of traditional material and spiritual life through generations. As for the Tay people's god-worshipping beliefs, stone is like a god who shields and protects the villagers.

By Do Trung, Tran Luu, Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

