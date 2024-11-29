Legislators vote to pass, discuss several bills

The 15th National Assembly (NA) is set to continue its 8th session on November 29, with lawmakers voting to approve two draft laws on geology and minerals as well as on fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue.

At the NA session

Following the voting in the morning, the NA will hold a plenary discussion on the draft law amending and supplementing certain provisions of the law on inspection activities of the legislature and People’s Councils.

During the afternoon session, the legislators are expected to vote on the draft law amending and supplementing the laws on securities, accounting, independent auditing, state budget, public asset management and use, tax administration, and national reserves, as well as the one amending and supplementing the laws on planning, investment, public-private-partnership investment, and bidding. Another to be voted on is the revised draft law on public investment.

Then there will be a plenary discussion on the draft Law on State Capital Management and Investment in Enterprises. The proposed legislation seeks to address challenges in the existing framework, aligning with Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 5th plenum on restructuring, reforming, and enhancing the efficiency of State-owned enterprises and facilitating their autonomous and effective business operations.

