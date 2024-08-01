Leaders of Party's Propaganda, Education Board visit relic site in Binh Chanh

A delegation of officials of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee offered flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area in Binh Chanh District in HCMC on August 1.

The visit led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue aims to mark the 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 – 2024).

The event saw the presence of former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thu Quyet Tam, former Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Than Thi Thu.

The delegation laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes for their great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the country and the people’s happiness.

In the early years of the Southern resistance war, Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area was part of the Vuon Thom revolutionary base. The area was well known for its victory in the battle protecting the resistance base and the Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh armed forces.

The historical revolutionary relic is aimed at commemorating war heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s independence in the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and educating future generations about the country’s history.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh