Ho Chi Minh City

Leaders of Party's Propaganda, Education Board visit relic site in Binh Chanh

SGGPO

A delegation of officials of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee offered flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area in Binh Chanh District in HCMC on August 1.

10.jpg
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and delegates offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue aims to mark the 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 – 2024).

The event saw the presence of former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thu Quyet Tam, former Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Than Thi Thu.

11.jpg
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and delegates offer incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at the historical relic site. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes for their great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the country and the people’s happiness.

In the early years of the Southern resistance war, Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area was part of the Vuon Thom revolutionary base. The area was well known for its victory in the battle protecting the resistance base and the Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh armed forces.

The historical revolutionary relic is aimed at commemorating war heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s independence in the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and educating future generations about the country’s history.

12.jpg
Delegates observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes for their great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the country and the people’s happiness. (Photo: SGGP)
13.jpg
Delegates observe a minute of silence to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)
14.jpg
Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong (R) and former Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Duc Hai offer incense to martyrs at Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area. (Photo: SGGP)
15.jpg
The delegation offers flowers to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)
16.jpg
17.jpg
18.jpg
The delegation visits the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Lang Le-Bau Co historical relic area Vuon Thom revolutionary base Binh Chanh district 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn