Le Thu Trang crowns as winner of The New Mentor 2023

Model Le Thu Trang is named the winner of the first season of The New Mentor reality television series.
Mai Ngo, Nguyen Dinh Nhu Quan placed at the second position while Do Thi Huong Giang and Vu Thuy Quynh tied for the third place.
The organization board also presented titles, including Best Catwalk to Kim Phuong, Best Photo to Ngoc Anh, Bes Video Shooting to Tra My, Best Orator to Lam Chau and Favorite Model to Pong Chuan.
Nine best contestants entered the final night to participate in the competitions including fashion videos and presentation and promotion of tourism and cuisine of their hometowns.
The New Mentor consists of nine episodes to seek and train a new generation of models with leadership qualities for the high-end fashion industry.
The New Mentor was broadcast on ON Sports+ channel of VTVcab system every Friday at 20:30 starting from August 11 with mentors including model Thanh Hang, singer Ho Ngoc Ha, model Lan Khue, and transgender beauty queen Huong Giang.
The final night take places at the Military Zone 7 Indoor Sports Complex in HCMC on October 15.
Models Mai Ngo (R) and Nguyen Dinh Nhu Van
|Top 5 of the 2023 New Mentor
|Members of model Thanh Hang's team
|Model Mai Ngo speasks in the competition of presentation and promotion of tourism and cuisine
|"Best Photo" goes to Ngoc Anh.
|Model Phong Chuan wins the "Favorite model"