Le Thu Trang crowns as winner of The New Mentor 2023

Model Le Thu Trang was named the winner of the first season of The New Mentor reality television series that ended at the Military Zone 7 Indoor Sports Complex in HCMC on October 15.

Mai Ngo, Nguyen Dinh Nhu Quan placed at the second position while Do Thi Huong Giang and Vu Thuy Quynh tied for the third place.

The organization board also presented titles, including Best Catwalk to Kim Phuong, Best Photo to Ngoc Anh, Bes Video Shooting to Tra My, Best Orator to Lam Chau and Favorite Model to Pong Chuan.

Nine best contestants entered the final night to participate in the competitions including fashion videos and presentation and promotion of tourism and cuisine of their hometowns.

The New Mentor consists of nine episodes to seek and train a new generation of models with leadership qualities for the high-end fashion industry.

The New Mentor was broadcast on ON Sports+ channel of VTVcab system every Friday at 20:30 starting from August 11 with mentors including model Thanh Hang, singer Ho Ngoc Ha, model Lan Khue, and transgender beauty queen Huong Giang.