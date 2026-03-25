Lao high-level delegation studies Becamex model under LELP 2026

During a visit to Becamex IDC Corporation, a high-level group from Laos showed great interest in the combined industrial, urban, and service model, seeing it as a useful example for creating policies and attracting investments.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

On March 24, a high-level delegation from the Lao People's Democratic Republic, led by Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa, visited and held a working session with Becamex Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex IDC Corporation) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

The LELP (Laos Executive Leadership Program) 2026 program, jointly implemented by the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management in collaboration with Vietnamese and Lao partners, aims to enhance the capacity of Lao policymakers, public-sector leaders, and business executives. The initiative facilitates exposure to successful development models in Vietnam, thereby supporting more effective governance and investment promotion strategies.

During the working session, both sides focused on exchanging experiences in public policy formulation and mechanisms for mobilizing resources for infrastructure development, as well as strategic orientations for advancing high-tech industrial production and fostering deeper integration into high-tech supply chains.

Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa highly commended the achievements of Becamex IDC Corporation, noting that it represents a typical model that Laos could study and adapt in line with its specific conditions.

Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with Becamex IDC Corporation in key areas such as infrastructure development, human resource training, and the building of a sustainable economy.

Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa expresses his strong impression of the development model adopted by Becamex IDC Corporation. (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the LELP Program (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Becamex IDC Corporation, Nguyen Van Hung delivers remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegations from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Laos and Vietnam, along with other delegates, attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation conducts field surveys at key development areas in the northern part of Ho Chi Minh City, including the Bau Bang Industrial – Urban – Service Complex, My Phuoc Industrial Parks, VSIP II Expansion, as well as related urban and service zones. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh