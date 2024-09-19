Landslides hit secondary school in Thanh Hoa

On September 19, the People's Committee of Lang Chanh District (Thanh Hoa Province) declared a state of emergency due to severe landslides at Lam Phu Secondary School.

Mountain collapse causes soil and rock to spill into the Lam Phu Secondary School area.

The initial report indicates that heavy and prolonged rainfall from Typhoon Yagi caused significant landslides on a mountain above the school.

Initial assessments revealed that a large volume of soil and rock collapsed onto the two-story classroom building under construction, as well as other school facilities. While no injuries were reported, the building was displaced, with numerous walls cracking 5-7 centimeters wide, some columns bending or breaking, and walls of two classrooms partially collapsing due to debris.

Mud and debris have spilled into the under-construction two-story classroom building.

Following the incident, Lang Chanh District leaders conducted an on-site inspection, declared a state of emergency, and instructed relevant units and local authorities to secure the area and restrict access.

Local forces are now on a 24-hour watch, closely monitoring the landslide's progress to ensure the safety of teachers and students using the old building. If heavy rain persists, more than 200 students may be given leave from school.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan