National

Landslide blocks National Highway 8A leading to Cau Treo Int'l Border Gate

SGGPO

Following heavy rains on September 23, a landslide has blocked a section of the National Highway 8A passing through Son Kim 1 Commune in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Son District.

z5858134784260-b69fcf4302a61046eadfe6fe4191131e-5223.jpg.jpg
Warning signs are installed on National Highway 8A. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Son Kim Commune 1 Hoang Van Thu, hundreds of cubic meters of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain at Km81+750 on National Highway 8A blocking a 20-meter-long section on the route in Ha Trai Village, Son Kim Commune 1.

The incident disrupted traffic on the route leading to the Cau Treo International Border Gate in the province.

The functional units have promptly regulated the movement of vehicles, installed warning signs to ensure safety at both ends of the road, and planned to remove landslide debris.

aaaa-122.jpg.jpg
The incident disrupts traffic on the National Highway 8A. (Photo: SGGP)
1111-7436.jpg.webp
Related News
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

landslide National Highway 8A Ha Tinh Province Cau Treo international border gate

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn