Landslide blocks National Highway 8A leading to Cau Treo Int'l Border Gate

Following heavy rains on September 23, a landslide has blocked a section of the National Highway 8A passing through Son Kim 1 Commune in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Son District.

Warning signs are installed on National Highway 8A. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Son Kim Commune 1 Hoang Van Thu, hundreds of cubic meters of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain at Km81+750 on National Highway 8A blocking a 20-meter-long section on the route in Ha Trai Village, Son Kim Commune 1.

The incident disrupted traffic on the route leading to the Cau Treo International Border Gate in the province.

The functional units have promptly regulated the movement of vehicles, installed warning signs to ensure safety at both ends of the road, and planned to remove landslide debris.

The incident disrupts traffic on the National Highway 8A. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh