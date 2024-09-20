Quang Binh: Over 500 households in Minh Hoa, Tuyen Hoa affected by flooding

On September 20, heavy rains upstream caused severe flooding for over 500 households in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh Province.

Heavy rains have submerged over 400 households in Tan Hoa Commune, with water levels ranging from 0.4 to 2 meters.

In Minh Hoa District alone, more than 400 households in Tan Hoa Commune were submerged.

Mr. Truong Thanh Duan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Tan Hoa Commune, reported that households experienced water levels ranging from 0.5 to 2 meters.

Hamlet 5 in Tan Hoa is deeply submerged in water.

Although floodwaters continue to rise, local authorities have taken proactive measures. Residents have secured their belongings and moved them to floating houses, ensuring safety.

“The floating house model in Tan Hoa not only helps residents adapt to life with frequent flooding but also minimizes losses in property and livelihoods. Instead of evacuating to the mountains or risking property loss, as in previous years, people can now safely remain in the flood-prone areas,” Duan explained.

Residents proactively move to floating houses.

Tan Hoa, renowned for its natural beauty, has been recognized as one of the world’s best tourist villages. However, the area is also known as the district’s flood-risk zone due to its frequent flooding during the rainy season.

Continuous heavy rain has led to localized flooding in various parts of Minh Hoa District, causing several areas to become isolated.

In Hung Trau, along the road leading to three Ruc ethnic villages in Thuong Hoa Commune, floodwaters have reached a depth of 1.5 meters. Border guards stationed in the area and local authorities have deployed personnel to monitor the situation and placed warning signs at submerged areas to ensure safety. They are closely tracking weather developments to respond quickly to any potential emergencies.

Floating houses help Tan Hoa proactively respond to flooding.

In Thanh Hoa and Thanh Thach communes (Tuyen Hoa District), more than 100 households have been flooded. In Thach Hoa Commune, the entire village of Thiet Son has been completely cut off by rising floodwaters.

Floating houses in Tan Hoa

