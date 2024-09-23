Heavy flooding across North Central provinces forces school closures

This morning, the water level of the Ma River in Thanh Hoa is rising rapidly, prompting residents along the riverbanks to urgently move their belongings and evacuate the elderly and young children to safety.

Muong Lat District experiences landslides in many places.

Reports from Thieu Khanh Commune (Thanh Hoa City) on September 23 indicate that many villages have already been flooded, with some homes submerged by over 1 meter. Residents in villages, such as Vom, Thanh Giang, and Tranh, are hastily relocating their belongings to higher ground. Local authorities and emergency services are on-site to assist residents in escaping the flood. The Vom floating bridge connecting Thieu Khanh and Thieu Hop communes has been submerged, forcing officials to cut off access for safety reasons.

In response to the widespread heavy rain, flooding, and landslides, the Department of Education and Training in Muong Lat District has announced school closures. Over 200 students residing in the dormitory of Trung Ly Secondary School have been evacuated due to a landslide from the hill behind the dormitory.

National Route 15C leading to Muong Lat District has suffered multiple landslides in the areas of Trung Ly, Nhi Son, and Pu Nhi, cutting off this vital transportation route. In Na Tao Village (Pu Nhi Commune), a landslide along National Route 15C caused the collapse of a house. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

As of the morning of September 23, authorities in Thanh Hoa Province and local governments have evacuated over 1,000 households due to flooding and landslides, including 443 households in Muong Lat, 116 in Quan Son, 71 in Quan Hoa, 53 in Ngoc Lac, and 14 in Ba Thuoc.

Currently, 113 homes have been reported damaged or destroyed due to landslides, primarily in Muong Lat, Quan Hoa, and Quan Son districts. Additionally, seven schools have been affected by the landslides.

Some photos about the flooding in Thieu Khanh Commune on the morning of September 23:

Throughout the night and into the morning of September 23, heavy and continuous rain has left Vinh City (Nghe An) submerged in water.

Major roads in Vinh City, including Truong Thi, Ho Tung Mau, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Van Cu, Ha Huy Tap, Le Mao, and Dinh Cong Trang, are reported to be severely flooded.

Vinh City is flooded due to heavy rains.

Many roads can only be navigated by vehicles with high clearance. Numerous motorcycles have stalled in the deep water and must be pushed, while bicycles are unable to move due to the overwhelming depth and strength of the floodwaters. The flooding has also affected many residential areas. In some neighborhoods, residents have used tarps as makeshift barriers to prevent water from entering their homes, but they are largely helpless as the water continues to rise. Many families are forced to scoop water out of their houses.

This morning, being the start of the workweek, the streets are crowded with people and vehicles. The heavy rain and flooding have caused significant traffic congestion, with some areas nearly paralyzed.

In response to the severe weather, the Department of Education and Training in Vinh City has issued an urgent announcement for all students to take the day off from school.

Thousands of students in Ha Tinh stay home due to flooding On the morning of September 23, the Permanent Office of the Ha Tinh Provincial Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Committee reported that the province has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, influenced by an intensified continental high-pressure system combined with a tropical convergence zone extending through North Central Vietnam. Water levels in several rivers are rising. In Huong Son and Duc Tho districts, some roads and bridges have been locally submerged. Local authorities have deployed personnel to set up warning signs, barriers, and patrols to ensure the safety of people and vehicles. As a result of localized flooding, students at several schools were unable to attend classes on the morning of September 23. In Huong Son District, 17 schools with 5,643 students were affected, including eight kindergartens, five primary schools, and four secondary schools. In Duc Tho District, four schools with 1,158 students had to suspend classes, comprising two kindergartens, one primary school, and one secondary school. In Huong Khe District, 3,376 students, primarily from kindergartens and primary schools, also stayed home due to the flooding. According to the Son Kim Road Management Unit, at Km 81+750 on National Highway No.8, a section currently being transferred to Project Management Unit No.4 experienced a landslide, causing road blockage. Authorities have placed warning signs and prohibited passage while repairs are underway.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan