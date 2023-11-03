Land database identification adopted for real estate market transparency

The Public Security Ministry yesterday announced the plan to implement national digital address identification for more transparency in the real estate market.



Accordingly, besides this digital address identification, accounts of individuals, organizations, or businesses are integrated into the national real estate exchange system, the national land database system, and banks for real estate market transparency.

Deputy Director Vu Van Tan of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (under the Public Security Ministry) stated that for the sake of transparency in real estate transactions, a task force in his organization is going to adopt Project 06 of the Government. This project aims at identifying house addresses and establishing a national real estate trading floor where identified individuals, organizations, and businesses can enter and conduct transactions.

To carry out this project, there must be cooperation among the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Culture – Sports – Tourism Ministry, the Public Security Ministry, and Vietnam Post Corporation to develop a feasible solution for house numbering management nationwide, followed by house number plate installation. Detailed instruction on this solution must be distributed to the People’s Committees of all provinces and cities for synchronous implementation.

The national real estate trading floor will then be introduced. It is integrated with the national population database, the electronic identification and authentication system, and the national land database.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is going to digitize and perfect the national land database, to collaborate with the Public Security Ministry in cleaning data on owners of land use rights and attached assets on the land.

Yesterday, the HCMC People’s Committee also held a formal discussion on how to carry out Project 06 above in the city.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc proposed that in the upcoming time, HCMC should complete necessary features of the management system for the population database as well as VneID app.

Particularly, the city is considering delivering prizes to those who report errors in the management system or give sound suggestions to amend those errors. It is hoped that this action can help address problems when citizens register for a birth or death certificate, for temporary or permanent accommodation.

Head Le Van Hai of the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06 – under the HCMC Department of Public Security) said that HCMC has received and processed documents online for 25 services under Project 06 via the public service e-Portal.