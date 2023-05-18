SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Lam Dong holds exhibition marking Uncle Ho’s 133rd birthday anniversary

SGGPO
An exhibition celebrating the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023) opened at the Information and Exhibition House in Da Lat City of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on May 18.
Lam Dong holds exhibition marking Uncle Ho’s 133rd birthday anniversary ảnh 1

Visitors attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition celebrating the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday in Da Lat City on May 18. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 520 photos and documents clarifying the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, and review of the two-year implementation of the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style” movement of districts, departments, and sectors of Lam Dong Province.

Lam Dong holds exhibition marking Uncle Ho’s 133rd birthday anniversary ảnh 2

At the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Lam Dong Province presented to readers more than 50 valuable books on the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, and his great contribution to the Vietnamese revolutionary at the exhibition.

The event themed “President Ho Chi Minh lives forever with the country” will run until May 30.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Exhibition life and revolutionary career Lam Dong Da Lat President Ho Chi Minh 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

