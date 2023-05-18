Lam Dong holds exhibition marking Uncle Ho’s 133rd birthday anniversary

More than 520 photos and documents clarifying the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, and review of the two-year implementation of the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style” movement of districts, departments, and sectors of Lam Dong Province.

On this occasion, Lam Dong Province presented to readers more than 50 valuable books on the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, and his great contribution to the Vietnamese revolutionary at the exhibition.

The event themed “President Ho Chi Minh lives forever with the country” will run until May 30.