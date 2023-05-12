Activities celebrating Uncle Ho’s 133rd birthday held nationwide

An exhibition on the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh opened in Vinh City of the north-central province of Nghe An on May 11, marking the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023).

Related News Exhibition marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birthday anniversary

More than 200 photos and documents clarifying the life and glorious revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh are exhibited at Ho Chi Minh Square with the goal of raising awareness of generations about their responsibility for contributing to building and protecting the country, and studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style.

On this occasion, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports announced a voice-over audio project and handed over technology equipment to the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh Square and Uncle Ho Statue to serve propaganda work and spread Ho Chi Minh cultural heritage in the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh.

On May 10, another exhibition celebrating the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023) opened at the Military Zone 9 Museum in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The event themed “President Ho Chi Minh - Vietnamese Hero of National Liberation and Great Man of Culture” presents 300 exhibits consisting of photos, documents, and items featuring the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, and the Military Zone 9’s activities in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style” movement.

In addition, the People's Public Security Communications Department under the Ministry of Public Security in coordination with the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theater will organize an art program marking Uncle Ho’s 133rd birthday in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on May 19.

The program will include two parts, consisting of the special historical event of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival at ATK Dinh Hoa revolutionary base relic site and the issuance of his six teachings for the Public Security Forces; and the Ministry of Public Security’s directions to develop the People's Public Security into a well-trained and modern force, and bring cultural and arts programs to serve people, especially residents and ethnic people in remote mountainous areas.