Exhibition marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birthday anniversary

An exhibition celebrating the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023) opened at the Military Zone 9 Museum in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 10.
Exhibition marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birthday anniversary ảnh 1
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

The event themed “President Ho Chi Minh - Vietnamese Hero of National Liberation and Great Man of Culture” also marks the 75th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's call for patriotic emulation.

The display is divided into three parts, including President Ho Chi Minh - Vietnamese Hero of National Liberation, President Ho Chi Minh - Great Man of Culture, and Military Zone 9 studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style.

On display were 300 exhibits consisting of photos, documents, and items featuring the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, and the Military Zone 9’s activities in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style” movement.

Exhibition marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birthday anniversary ảnh 2
Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho City Tran Viet Truong and leaders of the Military Zone 9 attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
Exhibition marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birthday anniversary ảnh 3
Students attend the exhibition on the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh in Can Tho City on May 10. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Major General Ho Van Thai, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Military Zone 9 said that the display is an opportunity for people to pay gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh for his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, and educate the patriotic spirit, the national awareness, and the pride of the nation and the fatherland, especially encourage young people to actively study to gain greater achievements contributing to the national renewal process.

The exhibition will run until June.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

