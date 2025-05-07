Lam Dong criticizes localities for delays of Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway

Chairman ofthe People's Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Hong Thai criticized localities for delays in implementing the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project.

During a conference reviewing the socio-economic plan for April 2025 and setting tasks and solutions for May 2025, Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Hong Thai criticized localities for delays in implementing the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway project.

Overview at the conference reviewing the socio-economic plan for April 2025 and setting tasks and solutions for May 2025

Previously, on March 31, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee approved the investment project for the construction of the Bao Loc – Lien Khuong Expressway under a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the first phase, with a total length of 73.6 kilometers and a total investment of over VND17.7 trillion (US$682 million). Of this, over VND5 trillion (US$193 million) has been allocated for implementation in 2024 and 2025, primarily for land clearance.

More than a month after the project approval, the two districts of Di Linh and Duc Trong, which make up the majority of the expressway's route, have not allocated budget funds, causing the project to stall.

Chairman of the Lam Dong Province People's Committee Tran Hong Thai speaks at the conference.

Mr. Tran Hong Thai noticed that other localities were making use of every day to push forward major projects, but Di Linh District has not taken any action for over a month.

Chairman of Di Linh District People's Committee Tran Duc Cong reports on the progress of implementing socio-economic targets in the area.

In the coming days, if the Chairperson of Di Linh District People’s Committee fails to allocate the budget, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee will consider suspending his position.

The provincial leadership also emphasized similar responsibility for the Chairperson of the People’s Committee of Duc Trong District regarding delays in budget allocation for the expressway project passing through the locality.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong