Lam Dong celebrates 50th anniversary of its Liberation Day

A ceremony celebrating 50 years since Lam Dong Province’s liberation (April 3, 1975–2025) was held at Lam Vien Square, the Central Highlands city of Da Lat on the evening of April 3.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai (C) and delegates attend the event

The event, organized by the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Lam Dong Province, also aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Attending the ceremony were General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defense; Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai; and leaders of ministries, agencies, provinces, and cities nationwide, along with Lam Dong province’s government and departments, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, and Heroes of Labor, together with thousands of locals and visitors.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense delivers a speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, General Phan Van Giang acknowledged and highly appreciated the significant achievements that the Party Committee and the people of Lam Dong Province have made over the past 50 years.

He emphasized that Lam Dong Province needs to deeply acknowledge the country’s and the province’s transformation and renewal while upholding the spirit of self-reliance, self-strengthening, innovation, and creativity. The province should focus on accelerating progress and successfully completing economic and social development goals and targets.

The People's Committee of Lam Dong Province awards the "For the Cause of Building and Developing Lam Dong Province" commemorative medal to 50 outstanding individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Lam Dong needs to take advantage of its potential and strengths to make breakthroughs in mechanisms, policies, human resources, and infrastructure connectivity with other regions. The province should focus on leading and directing the effective implementation of the policies of the Central Party Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat on reorganizing and restructuring administrative units at all levels and building a two-tier governance model; fighting against corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices with even greater determination, stronger actions, more resolute efforts, and more effective results.

In the field of national defense, General Phan Van Giang suggested that Lam Dong Province focus on effectively building a strong military region defensive zone and an all-people national defense.

A dancing performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh