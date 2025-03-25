Exhibition celebrating Da Lat's 50th Liberation Anniversary opens

An exhibition of fine arts, photography, and literature marking 50 years since Lam Dong Province’s liberation (April 3, 1975–2025) opened in the Hoa Binh area of Da Lat City on March 25.

An exhibition of fine arts, photography, and literature marking 50 years since Lam Dong Province’s liberation (April 3, 1975–2025) opens in the Hoa Binh area of Da Lat City on March 25. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, themed “Lam Dong—50 Years of the Joy of National Reunification,” also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The exhibition displays and introduces more than 200 images, items, and literary and artistic works of the people and military force of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong during the resistance war against US aggression from 1966 to 1975; the development of Lam Dong over the past 50 years; and achievements in art and literature of the province since the national reunification.

Acting Secretary of the Party Commitee of Lam Dong Province Nguyen Thai Hoc visits the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Trung Kien said that the exhibition introduces the glorious history of the military force and people of Lam Dong, who contributed to the national independence struggle and homeland's liberation.

The event also aims at building and protecting the country, promoting the historical, cultural, and revolutionary traditions of the nation, educating political thought, arousing patriotism, and strengthening the great national solidarity bloc.

The exhibition will run until April 25.

Images of the exhibition:

By Doan Kien—translated by Kim Khanh