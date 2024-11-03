Lai Chau to host first Putaleng Festival

The first Putaleng Festival under the theme “Coming to the land of rhododendrons” will be held in Tam Duong Town of Tam Duong District in the northern province of Lai Chau on October 22-24.

The Putaleng Festival will include a wide range of activities such as the third Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament, the 2nd PuTaLeng Traditional Running Race conquering Tac Tinh Waterfall, boat racing on Muong Lu Lake, the second Mong ethnic minority’s Khen (panpipe) Contest in Tam Duong District.

In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy the cultural spaces of ethnic groups in Tam Duong District, such as exhibitions of local typical products, and activities promoting tourism.

The opening ceremony of the Putaleng Festival is scheduled to take place on the evening of November 22. The highlight is the announcement of the decision recognizing the ancient rhododendron forest on Mount Putaleng as the largest of its kind in Vietnam.

There will be art performances featuring cultural identities of ethnic groups in Tam Duong District, the land and people in Tam Duong District, and introducing vast rhododendron forests in Lai Chau, perennial streams, and the Rong May glass bridge located at 2,800 meters above sea level.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh