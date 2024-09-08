Culture/art

Lacquer paintings on beauty of Central Highlands presented in HCMC

A lacquer painting exhibition by artist Ho Thi Xuan Thu, depicting the daily life and activities of the people and land of the Central Highlands, opens in HCMC Fine Arts Museum.

Painter Ho Thi Xuan Thu (Photo: SGGP)

The artist said that the people of the Central Highlands embody freedom, simplicity, and strength which are also the true spiritual values of this land.

Around 60 artworks present the beauty of the Central Highlands, such as clothes drying in the sun, a wood-burning stove, and the scene of people lying together in a stilt house listening to epic tales.

Painter Ho Thi Xuan Thu was born in 1960 in Hue. After graduating from Hue College of Fine Arts, she moved to Pleiku in the winter of 1985 to begin her work. After nearly 10 years of living in the new region, with countless trips to villages and numerous sketches and notes, she felt truly ready to create works about the Central Highlands.

The display will run until September 15.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

