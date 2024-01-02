Travel

Koreans, Chinese top foreign arrivals in Vietnam

Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million international arrivals in 2023, with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China being the largest source markets, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

international-visitors-at-hanoi-old-quarter-8226.jpg
Foreign visitors touring the Hanoi Old Quarter on cyclos (Photo: VNA)

The biggest group of visitors came from the RoK with 3.6 million, while a further 1.7 million arrived from China.

The VNAT said that the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam accounted for 70 percent of the figure recorded in 2019 – the time before the Covid-19 outbreak.

A good recovery was seen in the US, the RoK, Taiwan (China), Thailand, and Indonesia, while upbeat signs came from Europe, especially Spain, Germany, the UK, and France.

China – a traditional tourism feeder market of Vietnam had a slow recovery rate of 30 percent, and Russia only 19 percent.

The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecast that global tourism is on track for full recovery in 2024, reaching the pre-Covid level.

International visitors’ demand continues to revolve, requiring countries to improve the quality of the tourism offerings and experience, they said, adding advanced technologies such as AI and digital transformation will speed up the formation of new challenges for the tourism sector.

This year, Vietnam eyes to welcome 17-18 million international visitors, and serve 110 million domestic ones. Total tourism revenue is targeted at around VND840 trillion (US$34.6 billion).

Especially, the Visit Vietnam Year – Dien Bien 2024 with 169 national and provincial programs and events is expected to bring new experiences to visitors.

Last year, the country gained some VND678 trillion in tourism revenue, surpassing 4.3 percent of the set target.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Republic of Korea China Largest Source Market International Visitors UNWTO WTTC Pre-COVID Level

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn