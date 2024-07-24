Kien Giang, Tay Ninh perform memorial, burial services for soldiers' remains

Memorial and burial ceremonies for the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts repatriated from Cambodia were held in the provinces of Kien Giang and Tay Ninh this morning.

Leaders of Kien Giang Province perform the burial service of martyrs' remains at the Martyrs Cemetery of Hon Dat District.

In the province of Kien Giang, a burial ceremony for 29 remains of Vietnamese soldiers, volunteers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia and Vietnam during various war periods solemnly took place at Hon Dat District Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The remains from Cambodia were repatriated for the second phase in the dry season of 2023-2024.

Before the memorial service, the delegates spent one minute of silence to commemorate the late General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong- an eminent leader who made a life-long dedication to the country and people.

The memorial service

Speaking at the memorial and burial services, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province Nguyen Luu Trung expressed deep gratitude to the heroic martyrs and generations of revolutionary soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the nation's independence, freedom and democracy to the people. He also shared the unbearable sorrow of the families and relatives of the martyrs.

Additionally, Vice Chairman Nguyen Luu Trung praised the efforts of Kien Giang Provincial Military Command’s martyr remains recovery team K92 and related units in the searching and gathering of the remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed during various war periods.

Leaders of Kien Giang Province offer incense to commemorate the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in war periods.

Kien Giang Provincial Military Command’s martyr remains recovery team K92 have searched and gathered 29 sets of martyrs’ remains. Among them, ten remains were found and gathered in Koh Kong Province and there were 17 sets found in Kampot Province, Cambodia and two in the province of Kien Giang. One martyr' remains was buried at Ha Tien City Martyrs Cemetery.

Since 2001, under the Vietnam-Cambodia Agreement, authorities in Kien Giang Province have searched and repatriated 2,132 remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts from four provinces in Cambodia including Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong and Preah Sihanouk. These remains have been buried at martyrs' cemeteries in Kien Giang Province.

On the morning of July 24, Vietnam's Central Committee for Propaganda and Education in coordination with the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee organized a ceremony to visit martyrs at Martyrs' Cemetery Hill 82 in Tan Bien District, the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh; and simultaneously hosted a memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Cambodia and were repatriated in the second phase of the 23rd campaign (dry season 2023-2024).

Head of the Central Committee for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia presided over the ceremony.

The delegates spent one minute of silence to commemorate the late General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

The ceremony took place solemnly in commemoration of the martyrs, as well as tribute to great contributions of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Cambodia.

At the ceremony, the delegates also performed rituals to commemorate Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Some photos at the ceremony:

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong