Khanh Hoa Province receives nine millionth tourist

The South Central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has achieved a target of receiving the nine millionth tourist this year.

A flight VN441 of Vietnam Airlines carries the nine millionth tourist to Khanh Hoa Province.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Tourism in coordination with Cam Ranh International Airport and Cam Ranh International Terminal Joint Stock Company organized a ceremony at Cam Ranh International Terminal T2 on October 1 morning to welcome the nine millionth tourist.

A flight VN441 of Vietnam Airlines carrying 180 passengers departing from Incheon (South Korea) landed at Cam Ranh International Airport at 9:50 a.m. on October 1.

The 8,999,999th, 9,000,000th and 9,000,001st visitors to Khanh Hoa Province are presented gifts.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee Le Huu Hoang and leaders from the Department of Tourism and relevant agencies were at the airport to welcome and present gifts to the 8,999,999th, 9,000,000th and 9,000,001st visitors to Khanh Hoa.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee Le Huu Hoang hoped that the visitors would have a comfortable and enjoyable journey; promote and provide information about Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa tourism to their friends and relatives.

The welcoming of the nine millionth tourist to Khanh Hoa Province this year marks a significant milestone for the province's tourism industry.

On this occasion, the Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa Tourism Association was assigned to host a program to celebrate that Khanh Hoa Province achieved a target of welcoming nine million visitors and launch a tourism stimulus campaign, which is expected to be kicked off on October 13.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Tourism indicated nine million turns of overnight visitors in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 57.9 percent compared to the same period last year, achieving 100 percent of the 2024 target.

Of which, there were 3.6 million international visitors and 5.4 million domestic travelers.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong