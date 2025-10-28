Key projects and works in Ho Chi Minh City accelerated

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh yesterday conducted inspections on the progress of public investment disbursement and site clearance for key projects and works across the city.

These projects include the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 Project; the Thu Bien – Dat Cuoc Road Project; the Ho Chi Minh City – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway Project; and the Cai Stream Dredging and Reinforcement Project.

As for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 project, section from Thu Bien Bridge –Saigon River through the wards of Tay Nam, Long Nguyen, Thoi Hoa, Hoa Loi, Binh Duong, Vinh Tan, Binh Co, Tan Uyen, Bac Tan Uyen and Thuong Tan Commune. The project has a total length of 27.83 kilometers, requires 250.46 hectares of land acquisition, and affects 1,563 households, individuals and organizations. About 300 resettlement cases are planned, with more than VND7.3 trillion (US$278 million) allocated for 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh inspects the progress of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 Project.

So far, land measurement and acquisition notices have been completed. About 58 percent of the drawings have been appraised, and 89 percent of the land inventory has been finalized. Local authorities have approved land prices and compensation plans for 268 cases. The site handover progress has reached 13 percent, while compensation disbursement stands at 17 percent.

Regarding the Thu Bien – Dat Cuoc Road Project, which runs through Thuong Tan Commune and Tan Uyen Ward and includes an additional 12.5 kilometers, requires 27.8 hectares of land acquisition, affects 165 households, and has a total capital plan of VND549.536 billion (nearly US$21 million).

Land inventory and valuation are complete, 44 compensation plans approved, six cases handed over, and 13 percent of funds disbursed.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway Project spans 45.7 kilometers through the wards of Tan Khanh, Tan Hiep, Vinh Tan, Binh Duong, Binh Co, Phuoc Hoa, An Long, Chanh Phu Hoa and Bau Bang, requiring 344.10 hectares of land and affecting 1,600 households. The capital plan totals VND8 trillion (US$304 million). Measurement, inventory and drawing appraisal have reached over 95 percent, site handover reached 42 percent, and compensation disbursement at 35 percent.

The Cai Stream Dredging and Reinforcement Project, section from Tho Ut Bridge to Dong Nai River, runs through Binh Duong, Vinh Tan, Tan Hiep and Tan Khanh wards. It is 18 kilometers long, requires 132.8 hectares of land, and affects 964 households. The site handover rate is at 87 percent. The total project capital amounts to VND305 billion (US$11.6 million), with 80 percent already disbursed and the remaining funds scheduled for completion by November 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh worked with communes and wards on the progress of site clearance for key projects and works across the city.

During the working session following the inspection, representatives of relevant departments and localities reported several difficulties and obstacles they were facing, such as a shortage of resettlement land, slow progress in preparing drawings and compensation plans for site clearance, and a lack of coordination between the Land Fund Development Center and local authorities, resulting in delays in site handovers.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh commended localities for their strong efforts in public investment disbursement and land clearance for key projects. He urged the departments and localities to demonstrate greater determination to accelerate project progress, notably resettlement work, ensuring that the living conditions of relocated residents are equal to or better than those in their previous homes.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh delivers his remarks at the working session.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh requested the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center to coordinate with relevant departments and localities to promptly complete all legal procedures, particularly the approval of compensation plans, the conversion of forest land use purposes, and the handover of cleared land, aiming at ensuring that the Ring Road No. 4 project begins construction before October 31, 2025.

By Phuong Le- Translated by Huyen Huong