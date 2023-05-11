K-Pop Lovers Festival 2023 returns to capital city

The K-Pop Lovers Festival 2023 will be held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in downtown Hanoi on May 13.

This year’s K-pop Lovers Festival will continue to attract K-pop fans in Vietnam with a series of activities, such as a K-pop dance competition, an exhibition featuring K-pop idols, an introduction of Korean tourism, traditional costumes, and folk games.

The highlight of the festival will be the much-awaited performance put on by both Vietnamese and Korean artists, including Duc Phuc, Duong Hoang Yen, South Korean choreographer and dancer Koo Young Back who first rose to prominence as a member of the renowned dance crew, 1Million Dance Studio and is best known as a choreographer and dancer for artists like EXO, SNSD, and others.

At the festival, the most impressive Vietnamese dance group will have an opportunity to participate in the K-pop Cover Dance Festival World Final which will be held in South Korea in the coming time.

Director of the Korea Cultural Center in Vietnam, Choi Seung Jin said this year’s 10th edition of its kind will be not only a venue for K-pop fans but also foreign visitors and local people.