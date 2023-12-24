Journey time from HCMC to Can Tho takes about two hours thanks to expressways

A nearly 23-kilometer-long My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway and the My Thuan 2 Bridge Project with a total investment of nearly VND10 trillion (US$411 million) are expected to be officially inaugurated on December 24.

The inauguration of the two projects plays an important role in completing the Ho Chi Minh City – Can Tho Expressway route which would shorten the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho City to around two hours.

The Ministry of Transport informed that vehicles will be able to travel on My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway and through the My Thuan 2 bridge, beginning at 7 a.m. on December 25.

In order to maximize the investment efficiency and exploitation capacity of the two projects, the ministry has directed investors and specialized agencies to proactively review and evaluate right during the implementation process of the above projects and decided to allow a maximum speed of 90 kilometers per hour for vehicles.

In addition, in order to ensure synchronous exploitation of the whole Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho Expressway route, the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province also approved raising the maximum speed on the Trung Luong- My Thuan Expressway route to 90 kilometers per hour.

Thus, vehicles are allowed to travel onthe My Thuan- Can Tho Expressway route, with a speed limitation of 60 kilometers- 90 kilometers per hour.

As for the My Thuan 2 Bridge, the maximum speed for vehicles is 80 kilometers per hour.

The expressway only serves for motor vehicles.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters captured some photos of the two projects in advance of the inauguration day.

Engineers and workers are completing the handrail of My Thuan 2 Bridge.

Construction and installation of median strips on My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway

Testing of the main bridge span load of My Thuan 2 Bridge in advance of the exploitation



Construction of traffic light pole on My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway

The My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway and My Thuan 2 Bridge would help to complete the Ho Chi Minh City – Can Tho Expressway route.

With a total investment of VND5 trillion (US$205 million), the My Thuan 2 Bridge passes through the Tien River which plays an important role in connecting the whole Ho Chi Minh City – Can Tho Expressway.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong