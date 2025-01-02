Joint effort to rebuild life in Lang Nu, promoting spirit of great solidarity

Life of residents in Lang Nu Hamlet in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province is strongly revival thanks to the support of the entire country.

After heavy losses caused by flash floods and landslides, a "happy" village has now been formed, bringing a bright future for a new life for residents and local government.

Lang Nu Hamlet is home to 167 households, with 757 ethnic minority people, including 98 percent of whom are Tay ethnic minority group. But, just only in the early morning of September 10, 2024, the circulation of typhoon Yagi triggering severe floods and mudslides devastated the peaceful village, resulting in 33 buried homes, 60 fatalities and seven missing people. The entire village was submerged under mud and water, bringing pain to a life marked by loss.

Amid the situation, people across the country focused on Lang Nu Hamlet. The military, police and other agencies mobilized all resources and scaled up solutions with hopes of searching for victims under mud and water, and supporting essential supplies to residents during isolation.

Less than 48 hours after the disaster, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Lang Nu Hamlet to share in the losses and encourage rescue efforts, as well as direct local authorities to rebuild Nu Village so that residents could soon stabilize life and have a new residential area.

After direction from the Prime Minister, reconstruction of the village began on September 21, 2024.

Concrete is paved on the road to the resettlement area of Lang Nu Hamlet.

Sim Hill, located about two kilometers from the flood-devastated village with a high and safe terrain bringing convenience for infrastructure development, was chosen as a new resettlement area for the survivors in Lang Nu Hamlet after the natural disaster.

The initial construction phase covered 10 hectares. There were 40 traditional stilt houses of the Tay ethnic minority people and ancillary facilities such as kitchen and restrooms; a school with two kindergarten rooms, two primary school rooms, a community center; and an infrastructure system for transportation, electricity and clean water.

All facilities were synchronized and convenient, ensuring stable and long-term living for the residents.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Phuc Khanh Commune Vu Thi Tu stated that the local authorities are actively implementing plans to build a "happy village" at Lang Nu Hamlet's resettlement area; striving to make Lang Nu Hamlet become a desirable place to live in 2025, with sustainable development in economy, culture, society and environment; maintain an ecological balance and cultural heritage, and ensure a stable, prosperous and happy life for its residents.

A bustling and joyful atmosphere covers the resettlement area of Lang Nu Hamlet on Sim Hill in the final days of 2024, expressed through the happy smiles and eyes of residents.

