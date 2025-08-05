Young volunteers in HCMC building bridges in new localities

Volunteer students are mixing mortar to build a rural road in Hiep Phuoc Commune of HCMC

Under the scorching July sun, a small alley in HCMC’s Hiep Phuoc Commune buzzed with activity. The scrape of shovels, the rumble of wheelbarrows, and the cheerful chatter of volunteers in their signature blue shirts filled the air. Drenched in sweat under their hats, the young people worked tirelessly – moving materials, mixing mortar, and pouring concrete to give residents a brand new road.

This winding, 100-meter-long alley, once a path of mud in the rainy season and dust in the dry, was being given a new lease on life. The transformation was a joint effort between the annual Green Summer Campaign teams from HCMC universities and the local Hiep Phuoc Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

That spirit of volunteering proved infectious, as residents soon came out to lend a hand. “Seeing how hard the kids were working, we had to come out and help”, shared Tran Minh Tam, a local veteran. “Everyone pitched in to speed things up so we could have our new road sooner.”

For many of the students, the labor was strenuous, but their enthusiasm never waned. Dang Quoc Bao, a third-year engineering student from Ton Duc Thang University, wiped sweat from his brow with a smile. “Some days we had to mix concrete entirely by hand”, he recounted. “Our arms ached and our clothes were caked in cement, but we were determined not to slow down the project. One afternoon, a sudden downpour sent us scrambling to find tarps to protect our work.”

According to Secretary Pham Minh Tam of the Hiep Phuoc Youth Union, the new road and an accompanying bridge bring more than just a clean, safe passageway for residents; they are a tangible contribution to the area’s new rural development.

“Discipline, solidarity, respect, agility, and professionalism – those are the words that best describe the spirit of our volunteers”, he assessed. “In this period of administrative transition, their practical contributions have been vital in stabilizing community life and promoting socio-economic growth.”

In July alone, Hiep Phuoc Commune welcomed seven full-time volunteer teams, comprising over 210 students, alongside 11 specialized teams with more than 230 members. From repairing homes and upgrading alleys to cleaning up polluted areas, awarding scholarships, and providing free swimming lessons for children, the young volunteers not only gave back but also learned invaluable life lessons, maturing with each task.

In HCMC’s Binh Loi Commune, a different kind of transformation was taking place. A 40-meter-long, moss-covered wall along a local canal was being given a “new coat”. Through the skillful hands of volunteers from both Vietnam and Malaysia, a vibrant mural began to emerge on the wall: a brilliant train carrying iconic cultural symbols and landmarks from both nations.

Carefully painting a detail, 20-year-old Syiffa Binti Sazilan from Malaysia beamed with excitement. “I’ve done a lot of volunteer work in Malaysia, but this is my first time experiencing it in a place that felt so foreign yet so welcoming”, she said.

Over nearly a month, Syiffa and her 50 teammates – a mix of students from International University (VNU-HCMC) and Malaysia – left behind more than just tangible projects; they created lasting memories.

At Binh Loi Primary School, summer classes buzzed with new energy thanks to the Malaysian volunteers. English and life skills lessons became more engaging, woven into fun games and songs. The local children, captivated, learned to pronounce new words, names of animals, and colors. Language was no barrier; they connected through body language, warm smiles, and seamless teamwork with their Vietnamese counterparts.

The students also leveraged technology, creating a series of bilingual videos showcasing local crafts like apricot blossom farming and incense rolling, sharing them on social media as a greeting from Binh Loi Commune to the world.

The days spent living, working, and sharing meals together forged a bond as close as family. 22-year-old Mohammad Hazami Bin Abdul Hamid called it “the most special time of my youth, something I will miss dearly when I return to Malaysia.” Besides teamwork and physical training, the young man also learned to love from very ordinary things.

Chairwoman Tran Thi Cam Thuy of the commune’s Fatherland Front Committee stressed the significance of their presence. “We deeply appreciate the pioneering spirit of these Vietnamese and international students”, she said. “Their work inspires solidarity across our entire local political system as we join hands to build a more modern and compassionate Binh Loi.”

And so, one blue shirt at a time, these young people are quietly nurturing the new beginnings of a community in transformation. This is how they win the hearts of the people, with action, with smiles, and with the spirit of “youth as pioneers”.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thanh Tam