Japanese partners to construct pedestrian bridge across Saigon River

Vietnam Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company said that the company had signed a joint venture with Chodai Kiso-jiban Vietnam, Chodai Company, Niwa Architecture Company to submit the project proposal and feasibility report of the project.

Representative of Vietnam Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company (Nutifood) is the donation unit of the construction project of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River.

According to Nutifood, the Japanese partners won the first prize in the competition of selecting the design of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River shaped like a mangrove palm leaf which was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in October 2023.

The selection showed respect and protected the copyright of the winner. The three companies have had experience on architectural design, construction consulting and construction supervision of various bridges and other projects in Vietnam as well as around the world, comprising Can Tho Bridge, Tran Hung Dao Bridge, Bridge across Van River, Bridge across Duong River, Iwagi Bridge in Japan, Neak Loeung in Cambodia, Gebze - Orhangazi – Izmir Expressway in Turkey, Route of North Mrrmara - Odayeri – Pasakoi in Turkey and so on.

Along with the signing of the project proposal’s bidding package and feasibility study report, Nutifood continues to select contractors to carry out project management consulting, construction surveying, and design consulting, construction drawings, design verification consulting and so on.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong