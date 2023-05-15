Japanese flower arrangement exhibition opens in HCMC

A Japanese Ikebana (flower arrangement) exhibition was opened in Ho Chi Minh on May 13 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Vietnam (1973-2023).

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in city, the Ikebana Ikenobo Vietnam Center Study Group and the Ikebana Ikenobo Japan School.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam- Japan Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh, said the event is expected to strengthen and cement the tradition friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in general and the locality and Japan in particular.

For his part, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo praised the association's efforts in organising several cultural, education, economic and sport activities between Vietnam and Japan, contributing to the relations between the two sides. Ikebana, also known as Kado, was formed in the 15th century and has so far always been loved by generations of people and beyond the borders of Japan.

It expresses the beauty of the hidden vitality of plants and flowers in the development stages of plant life and brings nature closer to everyday life, helping practitioners understand more about the beauty and have a more peaceful and calm view of life.