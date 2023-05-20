Japanese Consul General to HCMC affirms to promote relations between two nations

Newly-appointed Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo affirmed that he will do his best to contribute to the further development of economic, social and cultural exchange relations between Japan and HCMC.

Consul General of Japan Ono Masuo made the affirmation at a meeting with Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai on the occasion that Mr. Ono Masuo takes up his new post in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai and Consul General Ono Masuo expressed their delight at the good developments between the two countries, especially in the context of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

Mr. Ono Masuo thanked the city government for helping, supporting and creating favorable conditions for the Japanese business community and Japanese citizens who are investing and living in the southern largest city.

Mr. Ono Masuo said that the relationship between the two nations is very good in terms of politics, economy, and culture and exchanges affirming that he will do his best to contribute to the further development of economic, social and cultural exchange relations between Japan and Ho Chi Minh City as well as the vibrantly developing Southern region. He believed that the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Japanese localities will be better in the future.

In his part, Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City administrators will create the most favorable conditions for diplomatic missions in Ho Chi Minh City, especially for Japan.

Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the contribution of the Japanese business community and citizens in Ho Chi Minh City is very important to the city’s growth; therefore, he expected Mr. Ono Masuo to help further this contribution to the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, he anticipated the Japanese consulate in HCMC to help the city with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Regarding Japan's official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, Mr. Phan Van Mai suggested the Japanese government create conditions for Vietnam to access new bigger ODA with faster procedures.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City will be more proactive in developing infrastructure, transport projects of the city and the inter-region.