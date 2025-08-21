Japanese companies expand investment in Vietnam

A statement of the National Statistics Office of Vietnam yesterday said that Japanese companies are continuing to expand their investments in Vietnam.

As of the end of July 2025, Japan had 5,608 valid projects in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of US$79.4 billion, ranking third among 151 countries and territories investing in the country.

Notable projects included Nghi Son Refinery, Dong Anh Smart City in the capital city of Hanoi, and Nghi Son 2 BOT Thermal Power Plant and so on.

As for the trade and services sector, a series of large-scale supermarkets with investments totaling thousands of billions of dong have been launched across the country. A prime example is AEON Tan An in the province of Tay Ninh under AEON Vietnam Group, which is scheduled to open in September.

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, Chief Representative of AEON Group in Vietnam and CEO of AEON Vietnam Tezuka Daisuke said that AEON Tan An will involve a total investment of approximately VND1,000 billion (US$43 million) with a floor area of about 27,000 square meter. This will be the company’s eighth shopping center in Vietnam.

AEON Mall Tan An is a medium-sized, modernly designed retail complex featuring an AEON supermarket, a general department store with over 30 fashion and sports outlets, a bookstore, coffee shops, a playground for children, and a cinema. The project also boasts around 11,000 trees, aiming to function as a daily-use community park with an environmentally friendly design.

Mr. Tezuka Daisuke added that Vietnam is AEON’s second-largest strategic market after Japan. Over the past decade, the company has invested roughly US$1.5 billion in Vietnam, operating 12 shopping centers and department stores along with more than 200 supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialized shops.

Mr. Tezuka Daisuke also stated that apart from large-scale shopping centers, the group planned to develop more medium-sized centers to expand their presence in smaller markets and better meet the consumption and lifestyle needs of local communities.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong