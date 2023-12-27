Japan gives non-refundable aid for three projects in Vietnam

At the signing ceremony

Yesterday, the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City held a signing ceremony to give non-refundable aid contracts under the grassroots grant program (GGP) of the Japanese Government. As per the contract, the Japanese government will provide US$ 245,778 for three projects including traffic infrastructure projects and medical projects in the Southeast Asian country.

Out of US$ 245,778, around $83,247 will be used for the first project to build 3 rural traffic bridges in An Bien District in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang and $83,416 and $79,115 will be spent for the second project to equip medical equipment for a grassroots medical center in An Bien District of Kien Giang Province and the project to equip ultrasound machines for a grassroots medical center in Dien Khanh District of the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa respectively.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Japan is the country providing the most aid to Vietnam, in addition to cooperation in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects such as building highway projects. The Japanese government pays great attention to small-scale projects at the grassroots level, because these humanitarian aids bring direct benefits to local inhabitants.

He added that in the coming time, the Consulate General of Japan also hopes that localities will continue to contact the Consulate General that will provide financial aid to carry out any projects to bring direct benefits, contributing to the improvement of the quality of life for local people.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Uyen Phuong