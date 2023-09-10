ITE-HCMC 2003 goes viral on international media

More than 25,000 hodophiles visited the HCMC International Tourism Fair 2023 - ITE HCMC 2023 which went viral on international media.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said that the three-day Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair 2023 - ITE HCMC 2023 received over 25,000 visitors with around 9,000 B2B trade appointments between tour buyers and travel companies. After the event, domestic and foreign partners continued to work and promote products to attract travel lovers.

ITE HCMC 2023 goes viral on international media

With 575 news and articles reported by domestic and foreign press agencies ITE HCMC 2023 has spread Vietnamese image and culture to international friends. The fair was also widely promoted on the CNN news site.

Statistics from September 1 to September 9, a total of 87 articles about the special fair were released on social networking platforms managed by the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City with 11,042 likes and 14,385 followers. The page has over 366,100 views and the total number of likes has reached 2 million.

The fan page of ITE HCMC - International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City also recorded significant growth with 13,254 followers, reaching nearly 200,000 viewers from August 13 to September 9. The activities of celebrities at the event also received the interaction of millions of views and likes on social networking channels, Facebook, and TikTok.

ITE HCMC 2023 continues to be the only international tourism event in Vietnam with an international buyer program, providing opportunities for international tourism businesses to expand their markets, as well as find tourism partners and the Mekong Delta region.

Specifically, 199 international buyers from 42 countries and territories are key and potential inbound tourism markets of Vietnam tourism including Northeast Asia (China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan), Western Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), North America (USA, Canada), Southeast Asia (Thailand, Singapore, Philippines), Asia Australia (Australia, New Zealand); plus, representatives of potential markets such as India, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait were seen at this year's event.

Increased sales, customers bought more

Travel agencies announced that tour purchasing power increased significantly during the three-day fair, including fall and winter tours.

In addition to direct incentives and discounts at the fair, retail customers will still receive other incentives after the event, depending on the program to strongly promote tourism products in the fall as well as at the end of 2023.

For instance, Saigontourist Group is offering a series of domestic autumn tours, such as Gia Nghia - Ta Dung Lake, Phan Thiet - Ancient Fishing Village tour for 2 days with a price of VND1.97 million a person (US$81.8) or a two-day tour named Dong Thap flood season has a price from VND2.67 million a person up. Moreover, a 6-day Australian tour was down to VND, 49.99 million a person.

Similarly, BenThanh Tourist also immediately reduces VND 2 million when customers buy and pay fully for tours to Japan and Korea. Director of Marketing - Information Technology BenThanh Tourist Tran Phuong Linh assessed that foreign tours dominated at this year's ITE HCMC travel fair. Among them, the North Asia region including destinations in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan (China) was some favorite destinations of globetrotters.

On this occasion, holiday-makers preferred to choose tours departing in October and November to enjoy the typical beauty of autumn red leaves in the above countries and territories namely Taiwan (China) tours from VND 12.99 million a person to VND14.99 million and China tours priced from VND 13.99 million to VND 24.99 million. In addition, fair visitors were also interested in Southeast Asian tourism products, especially Thailand and Singapore.