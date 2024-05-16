Business

Israeli importers interested in Vietnamese products

A number of Israeli importers have participated in exhibitions in Vietnam to seek contracts with local suppliers, according to the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC).

Israeli importers are interested in Vietnamese coffee. (Photo: SGGP)

The FICC said it wants to optimise this opportunity to expand and promote cooperation between Israeli and Vietnamese businesses, thus contributing to boosting trade between the two countries.

Israeli importers are interested in Vietnamese steel products, machines, electronic equipment, plastics, rubber, glass products, construction materials, automobiles and spare parts, minerals, electronics, household utensils, farm produce, and consumer goods.

Vietnamese producers and exporters can promote their products and seek for help in establishing connectivity with FICC members through its phone number +972 3 5631020 and email at chamber@chamber.org.il.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Israel Le Thai Hoa suggested Vietnamese enterprises step up exports to the country, yet attention should be paid to contract terms on risk insurance.

In the first quarter of this year, Vietnam exported US$231 million worth of goods to Israel, up 23.7 percent, and imported $330.6 million from the country, a year-on-year rise of 27.7 percent.

As of the end of April, the values stood at $310 million and $440 million respectively, Hoa said.

