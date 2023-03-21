Int’l photo contest opens for Vietnamese students

An international photo contest is open for students aged 15-18 years from countries and areas, including Vietnam.

Vietnamese students aged 15-18 years have an opportunity to participate in an international photo contest, the 8th International High School Students’ Photo Festival Exchange (HIGASHIKAWA Youth Fest) which will take place in August in Japan.

Submissions, including a series of no more than six photos that are less than 6MB, describing the beauty of the homeland, can be sent to photographer Ba Han inside a PDF from now until April 15.

All photos must be original work, taken by the entrants and have not participated in any competition. Each entry should include a 300-word description that explains the subject of the photo in Vietnamese or English language.

The three best photo collections will be selected to participate in the 8th HIGASHIKAWA Youth Fest.

Higashikawa, as the center of photography culture, has been holding the International High School Students’ Photo Festival Exchange to connect photography culture with the people of the world, with the aim of deepening conversation, expanding the circle of friendship, and wishing for world peace since 2015.

The contest looks for works (a series of photos) from countries, such as China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Australia, Canada, Latvia, Singapore, Finland, Mongolia, Russia, France, Laos, Luxembourg, Columbia, and Japan.

Teams must consist of three students who are enrolled in a high school or its educational equivalent. A teacher must be their advisor and accompany the team during the festival. Students must be interested in international cultural exchange through photography.