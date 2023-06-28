Int’l food industry exhibition opens in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages II-2023 (HCMC FOODEX 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in the southern economic hub on June 28.

Themed “Interconnection of Values and Development”, the event features nearly 250 booths showcasing products from 200 big domestic and international businesses in the food industry such as Vinamilk, Binh Tay Food, Bidrico, Sagri, Cholimex, Satra and Vissan.

Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the food industry plays an important role in socio-economic development. Currently, Vietnam has signed many free trade agreements, and many countries are paying much attention to ensuring food security in the face of the global food crisis, which has brought many development opportunities and advantages for enterprises in Vietnam's food production and processing industry.

For HCMC, the food industry is one of the four critical industries prioritised for development, accounting for 14-15 percent the local industrial sector's production value. The local food firms' production meet both domestic consumption and export.

Tran Phu Lu, Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), said the event is expected to support food production enterprises to introduce products of Vietnamese brands and good quality to the world market and vice versa. It serves as a platform for strengthening business opportunities between local and foreign manufacturers and distributors.

HCMC FOODEX will have a broad range of trade promotion activities, with workshops and talkshows discussing the latest trends in the food processing sector and sustainable growth strategies for the industry, such as "New trends and technologies in the processed food industry"; "Improving competitiveness for food industry enterprises entering the Chinese market"; “Strategies and challenges for food businesses when entering the global market”; “The future of green, clean and sustainable food”.

B2B trade connection activities between food producers and distributors, modern supermarkets; food production enterprises and e-commerce channels; food producers and international buyers are also planned.