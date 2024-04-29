International visitors to Vietnam mainly by air in first four months

According to recently released statistics, in April, Vietnam welcomed nearly 1.6 million international visitors, matching the numbers from March and marking a 58.2 percent increase year-on-year.

The majority of international arrivals enter Vietnam by air.

For the first four months of 2024, international arrivals to Vietnam totaled 6.2 million people, up 68.3 percent from the same period last year and 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the approximately 6.2 million international arrivals in Vietnam during the first four months of this year, nearly 5.2 million arrived by air, accounting for 83.7 percent of the total and 1.6 times higher compared to the same period last year. Road arrivals reached 856,900 people, comprising 13.8 percent and 2.3 times higher, while sea arrivals reached 151,500 people, accounting for 2.5 percent and 3.4 times higher.

Revenue from accommodation and dining services in the first four months of 2024 also showed robust growth, reaching an estimated VND237.3 trillion, up 15.3 percent year-on-year. In the first four months of 2024, several localities demonstrated notable revenue growth over the same period last year. Specifically, Da Nang saw a 23.2 percent increase, Quang Ninh experienced a 22.3 percent rise, Hai Phong recorded a 14.5 percent increase, Ho Chi Minh City saw a 12.6 percent rise, Hanoi had a 12.5 percent increase, and Can Tho witnessed a 9.1 percent growth.

The revenue from inbound tourism in the first four months of 2024 is estimated at VND19.4 trillion, showing a remarkable 49.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Localities experiencing notable growth in inbound tourism revenue compared to the same period last year include Khanh Hoa with a 158.5 percent increase, Da Nang with a 98.5 percent increase, Binh Dinh with a 60.6 percent increase, Ho Chi Minh City with a 58.7 percent increase, Can Tho with a 57.7 percent increase, Hanoi with a 49.0 percent increase, Quang Ninh with a 16.5 percent increase, and Binh Duong with a 14.7 percent increase.

Vietnam's recent adoption of a favorable visa policy, coupled with the ongoing effectiveness of attractive tourism stimulus programs, has led to a notable increase in international visitors to Vietnam compared to the same period last year.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan