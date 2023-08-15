International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 to draw over 400 exhibitors

The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023), themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, will take place from September 7-9, heard a press conference held by the municipal Department of Tourism on August 15.

The annual event is expected to draw over 400 exhibitors, over 30% of them are foreign companies which will double from the figure recorded last year. About 150 international buyers are due to directly meet domestic and foreign tourism companies.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Cam Tu said visitors could also experience handicrafts, coffee and folk arts at the event.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa said ITE HCMC 2023 is the only trade fair in Vietnam that provides an international buyer program that pre-arranges face-to-face appointments with decision-makers and many additional networking opportunities to connect on a deeper level.

In particular, 2D virtual booths are designed to offer comprehensive information and equipped with standout features such as live chat, email communication, appointment scheduling, and networking opportunities, thus helping international buyers seek partners easily, he added.