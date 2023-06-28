International tourist arrivals to Vietnam reach nearly 1 million in June

On June 28, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) announced that the total number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam in June 2023 reached 975,010.

On June 28, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) announced that the total number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam in June 2023 reached 975,010, reflecting a 6.4 percent increase compared to May 2023. The cumulative international tourist arrivals to Vietnam in the first six months of the year reached 5,574,969.

According to VNAT, the countries with the highest number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam are South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), the US, Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand, and Australia.

In June, there was a significant increase in tourist arrivals from several markets, including the US (up 52 percent), Norway (up 51 percent), Singapore (up 48 percent), Laos (up 25 percent), Taiwan (up 21 percent), and South Korea (up 15 percent). On the other hand, there were signs of a decline in tourist arrivals from certain European countries such as France, Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland.

June marks the high season for domestic tourism, and during this period, there were approximately 13.5 million domestic tourists, including around 9 million overnight stays. The total number of domestic visitors in the first six months of the year reached about 64 million. The estimated total revenue from tourism in the first six months of 2023 is around VND343.1 trillion.

Based on information from the Vietnam Maritime Administration, during the first five months of 2023, ports throughout Vietnam received a significant number of international tourist vessels. The total count of passengers transiting through the ports reached 3.23 million, marking a 55 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Notably, 137,540 international tourists arrived in Vietnam by sea. This is seen as a positive sign for the cruise tourism industry, indicating that international tourists have begun to come back after the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.