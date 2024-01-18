Insurance agency works hard to prevent social, health insurance profiteering

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the conference

Vietnam Social Insurance yesterday held a national online conference to deploy social insurance and health insurance in 2024 in Hanoi.

General Director of Vietnam Social Insurance Nguyen The Manh said that by the end of 2023, more than 18.26 million people participated in social insurance in 2023, reaching 39.25 percent of the working-age force and 14.7 million people buying unemployment insurance reaching nearly 31.6 percent.

In particular, there are over 93.3 million health insurance participants, reaching 93.35 percent of the population and the number of health insurance buyers is 0.15 percent higher than the Government's resolution.

Furthermore, in 2023, the country’s social insurance sector has given monthly pensions and social insurance benefits to nearly 95,700 retirees and social welfare brackets.

Additionally, over 8.8 million people enjoy sickness, maternity, and health recovery benefits and health charges of more than 174.8 million people with health insurance cards were covered by health insurance an increase of over 23.4 million compared to 2022. Total expenditure on social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance funds is over VND439,270 billion (US$17.8 billion).

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai requested the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Health to study the present regulations and later, report and submit to the Government soon to seek synchronous amendments and supplements of the Law on Social Insurance, the Law on Health Insurance, and the Law on Health Insurance approved by the National Assembly. Employment and related laws are in accordance with the spirit of the Central resolutions on social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance policies.

The Deputy Prime Minister also requested relevant ministries and agencies to soon complete the national database on population, medical examination, treatment, and labor to connect and share with the social insurance agency, creating favorable conditions for people and businesses’ electronic transactions as well as enhance accuracy, publicity, transparency, limit abuse and profiteering of social insurance and unemployment insurance funds.

The Deputy Prime Minister also requested the Vietnam Social Security to manage funds to ensure compliance with regulations while synchronously carrying out solutions to have more insurance participants. The Vietnam Social Security was asked to collect and reduce late payment fees but fully resolve and pay social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits while paying more unscheduled visits to businesses for promptly handling violations.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan