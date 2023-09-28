Inspection of projects with capital allocation in HCMC needs to be strengthened

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le suggested the municipal People’s Committee focus on resolving problems in site clearance compensation and strengthening inspection of group-A and group-B projects which were allocated capital.

The statement was made at a conference reviewing the city's socio-economic performance in the first nine months of 2023 and tasks for the rest of the year that was held on September 28.

The chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city acknowledged the effort of cadres, civil servants, and heads of the State agencies and offices in paying attention to the implementation of socio-economic tasks in accordance with resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, handling the backlogs and issues, carrying out a good performance of site clearance for Ring Road 3 project and inaugurating a number of key constructions.

In the coming time, the HCMC People’s Committee needs to focus on concretizing all contents of Resolution 98; shortening procedures; speeding up implementation of solutions for the socio-economic development in 2023; checking and solving problems and obstacles in administrative reform, real estate, tax refund, annual land use plan, issuance certificate of land use rights, house ownership and other assets attached to land; continuing to support businesses, especially enterprises operating in priority fields, to access sources of credit capital; and accelerating the disbursement of public investment.

She emphasized that the People’s Committee of the city should promptly solve problems in site clearance compensation, strengthen inspection of group-A and group-B projects which were allocated capital and be interested in solutions for business development and investment promotion, enhance trade and investment promotion to seek new markets and provide practical support to businesses.

The HCMC People’s Council will pay attention to the inspection of the implementation of administrative reform and employment state management, 12 resolutions on carrying out Resolution 98 of the municipal People’s Council, construction project of Ring Road 3.

In the first 9 months of the year, the HCMC People's Council successfully organized three sessions and passed 188 resolutions, including 12 resolutions concretizing the implementation of Resolution 98 to meet the urgent needs of the city's socio-economic development.

The municipal People's Council organized 62 supervisions and 124 surveys on the implementation progress of key projects, component project 2 of Ring Road 3, the city’s 2023 theme, and Resolution 131/2020 of the National Assembly on the organization of urban government in the city.

In addition, the People's Council of the city also organized two dialogues on granting certificates of land use rights, house ownership, and other assets attached to land with the participation of individuals and collectives who are operating housing development projects in the city and ensuring road traffic order and safety.

The HCMC People's Council organized many activities of thematic monitoring, inspection, and survey of its committees to accompany the municipal People's Committee in implementing tasks and solutions for the city’s socio-economic development.